Top 10 tour

Winter Storm Warning issued February 05 at 10:23AM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

This Afternoon Hi29 ° Snow Likely

Tonight Lo26 ° Snow

Monday Hi34 ° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night Lo18 ° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Hi29 ° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night Lo18 ° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Hi27 ° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night Lo22 ° Snow Likely

Thursday Hi34 ° Rain