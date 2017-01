Top 10 tour

Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:40AM PST until January 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FROM FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... .A DEEP FETCH OF SUBTROPICAL MOISTURE NOSES INTO THE REGION STARTING TONIGHT AND LINGERS THROUGH MIDWEEK. THIS WARM, MOIST CONVEYOR BELT WILL OVERRUN A VERY COLD AIR MASS CURRENTLY IN PLACE BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR SEVERAL HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET,

M.L.King Day Hi19 ° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight Lo16 ° Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday Hi29 ° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night Lo26 ° Rain

Wednesday Hi36 ° Rain

Wednesday Night Lo29 ° Rain Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Hi36 ° Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo27 ° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Hi34 ° Rain Likely