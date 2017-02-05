Top 10 tour

The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued February 05 at 10:23AM PST until February 06 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, AND BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 7

This Afternoon

Hi29° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo26° Snow

Monday

Hi34° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Thursday

Hi34° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

TOP NEWS STORIES

Community Connections | Every Kid at the PAC returns with live shows Photo Gallery: Wenatchee Wild Hockey beats Surrey Photo Gallery: Entiat beats Pateros in girls basketball Walking home after school Flagel's path

VIDEO GALLERY

More Videos

LATEST NEWS

Pic-28808250

Chili pride bubbles over at annual KOHO cook-off

WENATCHEE — The seventh annual KOHO 101 Chili Cook-Off gave chefs from local restaurants — and even an rock-climbing gym — a chance to flaunt their steaming masterpieces Saturday for prizes and bragging rights.
Pic-28715198

Rick Steigmeyer | Thanks for the memories

It’s taken a few days for it to sink in. I’m now retired from, if not the best job in the world, the best job at The World. After a little more than 26 years as …

Slick roads yield 82 fender benders

NCW — Motorists in and around the region were involved in 82 fender-bender accidents Friday that law-enforcement officials attribute to either following too close or speed too fast for slick roads.

Business & Economy

Education

Public Safety

Outdoors

Sports

Also in this section:

Go!

Also in this section:

Lifestyle

Also in this section:

Community Connections

Community Partners

Opinion

Blogs

Advertisements

POLL

Republicans in Congress want to repeal The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). What do you think about the healthcare law?

View Results

FEATURED VIDEO

WEN-CON is coming

WEN-CON is coming

The pop culture convention is on the way! Town Toyota Center, April 8, 2017 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Get tickets at wen-con.com! Music credits: Long Time Coming Kevin MacLeod ...

2017 Apple Blossom Royalty
2017 Medical Directory

Advertisement