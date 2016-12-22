Blighted building could make way for new apartments

CHELAN — A dilapidated, bug-infested apartment building in the heart of this lakeside city’s upscale commercial district has been razed to possibly make way for modern housing.

The building’s owner, John Fragnito III of Chelan, confirmed Wednesday his tentative plan to build a new apartment building in place of the old structure.

Fragnito had planned to remodel and upgrade the 1900s-era building, which formerly served as part of the city’s school system, but the river rock that formed its foundation…