Cashmere girls, Chelan boys basketball teams remain undefeated with wins NCW Showcase

WENATCHEE The Cashmere girls basketball team played like the league favorites they undoubtedly are, thoroughly outmatching league rival Chelan 68-21 in a blowout win at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Tuesday night. Cashmere’s defense came to play after halftime, holding the Mountain Goats to eight points in the second half and just one in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we came out a little too amped up playing in this environment,” Cashmere coach Brent Darnell said.”With the state…