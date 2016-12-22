EPA: Slag from Canadian smelter is harmful to Upper Columbia River

NESPELEM — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says slag deposits from a smelter a few miles north of the Canadian border are toxic to animal and plant life in the Upper Columbia River.

The EPA found that metal exposure due to slag presents an “unacceptable risk” to organisms living at the bottom of lakes and rivers. These lifeforms are the first links in the waterway’s food chain.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation issued a press release praising the…