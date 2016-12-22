The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:14AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY.

Today

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

EPA: Slag from Canadian smelter is harmful to Upper Columbia River

by Pete O'Cain
NESPELEM — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says slag deposits from a smelter a few miles north of the Canadian border are toxic to animal and plant life in the Upper Columbia River.

The EPA found that metal exposure due to slag presents an “unacceptable risk” to organisms living at the bottom of lakes and rivers. These lifeforms are the first links in the waterway’s food chain.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation issued a press release praising the…

