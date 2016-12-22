Fire in Leavenworth snarls Highway 2 traffic

LEAVENWORTH — An apparent grease fire in the kitchen vent system of Visconti’s Restaurant caused no apparent damage Wednesday night, but forced an evacuation and diverted Highway 2 vehicle traffic.

A plume of white smoke from the rooftop chimney was the only outward sign of the fire, reported about 7:45 p.m., and firefighters said the structure itself appeared unharmed.

The fire may have been started by grease buildup in the duct system that vents fumes and heat from the restaurant’s busy kitchen, said Chelan County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Glenn Brautaset. The fire seemed not to have spready beyond those vents.

“To the best of my knowledge, the system did exactly what it was designed to do,” he said.

The restaurant takes up two floors of the building, which is also home to businesses including Viadolce Gelato, the Ryan Patrick Vineyards tasting room and the Cured sausage shop. All were evacuated.

Chelan County sheriff’s deputies diverted Highway 2 traffic onto side roads for about two blocks around the fire scene. Firefighters remained on hand as of 9 p.m., probing the void spaces around the ducts to be sure no flames had caught in the interior walls.

“Right now we’re pretty confident the fire is contained to the kitchen hood system,” Brautasett said. “What we’re trying to prevent is another 59er Diner situation.”

The 59er Diner at Coles Corner burned in a June grease fire, which started in a kitchen hood and ignited the walls.