Prep Wednesday: Entiat girls shine at Showcase with 40-point win

WENATCHEE — The Entiat girls basketball team got going at both ends of the floor Wednesday night at the Town Toyota Center in the NCW Basketball Showcase, beating Wilson Creek 59-19 between the hot shooting of Faith Southard and Natalya Paz.

Southard scored 26 points and Paz had 24 for the Tigers, but coach Laurie Pipkin was more impressed with the way her team played defensively.

“I thought we played pretty good defense,” Pipkin said. “We went back and forth…