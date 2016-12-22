The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:14AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY.

Today

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Prep Wednesday: Entiat girls shine at Showcase with 40-point win

by World sports staff
WENATCHEE — The Entiat girls basketball team got going at both ends of the floor Wednesday night at the Town Toyota Center in the NCW Basketball Showcase, beating Wilson Creek 59-19 between the hot shooting of Faith Southard and Natalya Paz.

Southard scored 26 points and Paz had 24 for the Tigers, but coach Laurie Pipkin was more impressed with the way her team played defensively.

“I thought we played pretty good defense,” Pipkin said. “We went back and forth…

