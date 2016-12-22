There’s a cougar in the garage

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee family had an unexpected close call with a cougar Sunday. Actually, closed-in call is more accurate. The cougar was closed in their garage.

No. 1 Canyon resident Lisa West posted photos on Facebook Sunday of the dead adult female cougar in the back of her father's pickup truck. Jerry West, Lisa's father, shot the cougar after it attacked one of the family cats in their garage Sunday evening. The cougar, Lisa wrote, had her cat's head…