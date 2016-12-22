Three more ways to Give NCW

Upper Valley MEND

Give NCW project request: $15,000

Regional grant award: $9,000

Upper Valley MEND’s mission is to engage our community in transforming lives, through actions grounded in faith, hope and love. MEND (Meeting Each Need with Dignity) is a community-based nonprofit focused on meeting hunger, housing, healthcare and emergency needs in the Upper Wenatchee Valley. Funds will be used toward a gleaning program to provide fresh produce for food banks.

Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group

…