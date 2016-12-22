The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:14AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY.

Today

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Three more ways to Give NCW

by Dee Riggs
Upper Valley MEND

  • Give NCW project request: $15,000
  • Regional grant award: $9,000

Upper Valley MEND’s mission is to engage our community in transforming lives, through actions grounded in faith, hope and love. MEND (Meeting Each Need with Dignity) is a community-based nonprofit focused on meeting hunger, housing, healthcare and emergency needs in the Upper Wenatchee Valley. Funds will be used toward a gleaning program to provide fresh produce for food banks.

 

Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group

