Give NCW | Volunteer attorneys help low-income residents

WENATCHEE — During a court appearance last spring, Francisco Espinoza handled himself all wrong.

He laughs now, remembering that, whenever he wanted to talk to the judge, he raised his hand.

"And I let my emotions get in the way," he said.

Espinoza was in Chelan County Superior Court to try to gain more visitation rights with his 6-year-old daughter. Since the girl's mother moved to Moses Lake 18 months earlier, Espinoza's visits had dwindled to once or twice a…