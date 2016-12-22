The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:14AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY.

Today

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Wenatchee PD officer saves civilian with CPR

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee police officer applied CPR for three minutes early Wednesday to sustain a patient who collapsed on the street from an apparent drug overdose.

Officer Albert Gonzalez located the man in the 800 block of Cashmere Street, less than a minute after aid crews were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was already receiving CPR from a bystander, but was not breathing when Gonzalez found him, police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said.

The guy who was trying to help him, God love him, was not doing effective compressions,” said Reinfeld, who reviewed footage of the incident from the dashboard camera of Gonzalez’s patrol car.

Gonzalez applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation for three minutes until fire and ambulance crews arrived. The patient survived and was taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment. Paramedics believed he would likely have suffered brain damage or death had he not received immediate CPR, Reinfeld said.

Police believe the patient collapsed from drug use, probably opiates. Reinfeld would not release his name because he was not arrested or under suspicion of a crime, but said the man was released from the hospital the same day.

Gonzalez has been a police officer for three years, and joined the Wenatchee force in late 2015.

Reach Jefferson Robbins at 509-664-7123 or . Follow him on Twitter at @JRobbinsWW.

