Wenatchee PD officer saves civilian with CPR

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee police officer applied CPR for three minutes early Wednesday to sustain a patient who collapsed on the street from an apparent drug overdose.

Officer Albert Gonzalez located the man in the 800 block of Cashmere Street, less than a minute after aid crews were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was already receiving CPR from a bystander, but was not breathing when Gonzalez found him, police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said.

“The guy who was trying to help him, God love him, was not doing effective compressions,” said Reinfeld, who reviewed footage of the incident from the dashboard camera of Gonzalez’s patrol car.

Gonzalez applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation for three minutes until fire and ambulance crews arrived. The patient survived and was taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment. Paramedics believed he would likely have suffered brain damage or death had he not received immediate CPR, Reinfeld said.

Police believe the patient collapsed from drug use, probably opiates. Reinfeld would not release his name because he was not arrested or under suspicion of a crime, but said the man was released from the hospital the same day.

Gonzalez has been a police officer for three years, and joined the Wenatchee force in late 2015.