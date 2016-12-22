Allen trips foe as Duke jolts Elon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Luke Kennard scored 21 points as No. 5 Duke overcame Elon for a 72-61 victory Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum in a game marked by another tripping incidence involving Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen.

Allen was benched for about eight minutes after a first-half trip resulted in a technical foul. Last season, Allen had a couple of tripping incidences and drew a reprimand from the Atlantic Coast Conference following an end-of-game flare-up against Florida State.

Jayson…