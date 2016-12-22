The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Allen trips foe as Duke jolts Elon

Reuters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Luke Kennard scored 21 points as No. 5 Duke overcame Elon for a 72-61 victory Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum in a game marked by another tripping incidence involving Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen.

Allen was benched for about eight minutes after a first-half trip resulted in a technical foul. Last season, Allen had a couple of tripping incidences and drew a reprimand from the Atlantic Coast Conference following an end-of-game flare-up against Florida State.

Jayson…

