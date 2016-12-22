Apple Blossom Musical dates, auditions announced

In 1974, Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks released “Young Frankenstein,” a film that turned Mary Shelley’s classic novel “Frankenstein,” completely on its head.

This spring, their vision will be — dare we say it? — brought to life by Music Theater of Wenatchee for the 2017 Apple Blossom Musical at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The musical was adapted by Brooks himself.

The story, which they chose to film in black and white, follows the American grandson of the original…