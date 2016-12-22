Art of Community | Ernest Radillo makes compelling case for DACA recipients
Editor's note: This is the second in a series of columns about immigrants in our midst and how they and the rest of our community are responding to the possibility of significant changes in our immigration laws. The One Community Initiative is an effort by local individuals to foster respect and kindness toward everyone in our community.
My journey to better understand what life here is like for immigrants in North Central Washington led me to a discussion with local…