Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Art of Community | Ernest Radillo makes compelling case for DACA recipients

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Commentary
Editor's note: This is the second in a series of columns about immigrants in our midst and how they and the rest of our community are responding to the possibility of significant changes in our immigration laws. The One Community Initiative is an effort by local individuals to foster respect and kindness toward everyone in our community.

My journey to better understand what life here is like for immigrants in North Central Washington led me to a discussion with local…

