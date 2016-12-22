The Wenatchee World

Weather:

18°

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:14AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY.

Today

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Singing the Blues: Official revue revives the music of the Blues Brothers

by Holly Thorpe
The first thing you hear on the live album “Briefcase Full of Blues” is a crowd wild with excitement.

There’s cheering and whistling, and suddenly the bass and horns from “I Can’t Turn You Loose” come in swinging.

Elwood Blues, the character invented and played by Dan Aykroyd welcomes them with an opening speech.

“You never get a chance to hear master bluesman practicing their craft anymore,” he says. “By the year 2006, the music known today as the blues…

