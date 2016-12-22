Singing the Blues: Official revue revives the music of the Blues Brothers

The first thing you hear on the live album “Briefcase Full of Blues” is a crowd wild with excitement.

There’s cheering and whistling, and suddenly the bass and horns from “I Can’t Turn You Loose” come in swinging.

Elwood Blues, the character invented and played by Dan Aykroyd welcomes them with an opening speech.

“You never get a chance to hear master bluesman practicing their craft anymore,” he says. “By the year 2006, the music known today as the blues…