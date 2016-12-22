Burn ban in effect for Okanogan County

OKANOGAN — A 48-hour burn ban is underway in Okanogan County due to troublesome pollution conditions.

The state Department of Ecology said the Stage 1 ban is expected to run through 4 p.m. Friday. The ban took effect around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The DOE called for the ban because of light winds that will likely lead to stagnant air. Under the ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts…