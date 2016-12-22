The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Burn ban in effect for Okanogan County

by Mike Irwin
Public Safety
OKANOGAN — A 48-hour burn ban is underway in Okanogan County due to troublesome pollution conditions.

The state Department of Ecology said the Stage 1 ban is expected to run through 4 p.m. Friday. The ban took effect around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The DOE called for the ban because of light winds that will likely lead to stagnant air. Under the ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts…

