Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Chelan PUD fiber rates to encourage lower-cost Internet

by Christine Pratt
Business
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD officials are proposing a new way of charging for fiber-optic service that could result in better prices and new, lower-cost Internet packages for budget users. 

The proposal builds on upgrades the PUD has made to its network over the last four years to improve speed, reliability and capacity, Mike Coleman, the utility’s managing director of fiber and telecommunications, told commissioners Monday.

The new rates would allow the PUD to cover its costs to maintain and…

