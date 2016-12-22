Chemical system stops Chelan appliance fire

CHELAN — An automatic hood extinguisher system is being credited with keeping a stovetop fire from spreading Wednesday night at La Brisa restaurant.

The system, which sprays chemicals aimed at stopping a grease fire, limited the fire to the appliance, said Tim Lemon, chief of Chelan County Fire District 7.

The fire, at 246 W. Manson Road, was reported at 10:10 p.m. Lemon said firefighters were alerted to the fire by an automatic fire alarm. The restaurant was closed at…