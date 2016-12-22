The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Chemical system stops Chelan appliance fire

by Dee Riggs
CHELAN — An automatic hood extinguisher system is being credited with keeping a stovetop fire from spreading Wednesday night at La Brisa restaurant.

The system, which sprays chemicals aimed at stopping a grease fire, limited the fire to the appliance, said Tim Lemon, chief of Chelan County Fire District 7.

The fire, at 246 W. Manson Road, was reported at 10:10 p.m. Lemon said firefighters were alerted to the fire by an automatic fire alarm. The restaurant was closed at…

