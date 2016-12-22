Christmas weekend weather outlook: A skim of snow

SPOKANE — The National Weather Service predicts 2 to 4 inches of snow across North Central Washington to start the weekend, leading to a potentially white — or rather, whiter — Christmas Day.

The Spokane NWS office calls for snow beginning early Friday and continuing through evening. The winter weather advisory expires at 10 p.m. Friday, although snow may persist through Saturday.

The snow spread should cover everything from Moses Lake north to Okanogan. Temperatures will range from…