Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Christmas weekend weather outlook: A skim of snow

by Jefferson Robbins
SPOKANE — The National Weather Service predicts 2 to 4 inches of snow across North Central Washington to start the weekend, leading to a potentially white — or rather, whiter — Christmas Day.

The Spokane NWS office calls for snow beginning early Friday and continuing through evening. The winter weather advisory expires at 10 p.m. Friday, although snow may persist through Saturday.

The snow spread should cover everything from Moses Lake north to Okanogan. Temperatures will range from…

