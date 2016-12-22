The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Collectors of vintage holiday decor celebrate a merry retro Christmas

by By Lynn UnderwoodStar Tribune (Minneapolis)
Features
MINNEAPOLIS — Want to time-travel back to the 1960s, when Shiny Brite ornaments dangled from shiny aluminum trees? Step inside Cassy Zamora’s Columbia Heights home, where she’s surrounded herself with a vast collection of pre-1970s holiday decor.

From the red flocked Santas dancing a jig to an illuminated Blow Mold Santa, it’s clear that Zamora is especially mesmerized by the retro image of St. Nick. “I like the full cheeks and big blue eyes on the happy Santa faces from…

