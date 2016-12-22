Collectors of vintage holiday decor celebrate a merry retro Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS — Want to time-travel back to the 1960s, when Shiny Brite ornaments dangled from shiny aluminum trees? Step inside Cassy Zamora’s Columbia Heights home, where she’s surrounded herself with a vast collection of pre-1970s holiday decor.

From the red flocked Santas dancing a jig to an illuminated Blow Mold Santa, it’s clear that Zamora is especially mesmerized by the retro image of St. Nick. “I like the full cheeks and big blue eyes on the happy Santa faces from…