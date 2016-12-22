The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Cougs hold off Hornets

Reuters
College Sports
Charles Callison scored 16 points to help Washington State hold on for a 74-66 victory over visiting Sacramento State on Wednesday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Ike Iroegbu scored 15 points for Washington State (7-5). Conor Clifford had 13 points, Malachi Flynn added 11, and Josh Hawkinson had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Marcus Graves scored 21 points for Sacramento State (3-8). Jiday Ugbaja had 12 points. Eric Stuteville had 11.

The Cougars trailed by two with just…

