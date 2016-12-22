Cougs hold off Hornets

Charles Callison scored 16 points to help Washington State hold on for a 74-66 victory over visiting Sacramento State on Wednesday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Ike Iroegbu scored 15 points for Washington State (7-5). Conor Clifford had 13 points, Malachi Flynn added 11, and Josh Hawkinson had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Marcus Graves scored 21 points for Sacramento State (3-8). Jiday Ugbaja had 12 points. Eric Stuteville had 11.

The Cougars trailed by two with just…