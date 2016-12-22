Dickeson to serve as interim director for the WVC Foundation

WENATCHEE — An independent consultant and three-year board member of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has been named as the group’s new interim executive director to replace its outgoing top exec.

Darrell Dickeson, a WVC alumnus and Leavenworth native, will take over from Stacey Lockhart, who will resign in January after more than five years as WVC Foundation’s executive director.

Since 1995, Dickeson has run his own consulting practice, Northwest Executive Consultants, and previously served as director of management development…