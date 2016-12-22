Ex-Cards WR Floyd’s blood alcohol registered .217

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd, claimed by the New England Patriots off waivers this week, had a blood-alcohol level of.217 when he was arrested on Dec. 12, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department said Wednesday.

Floyd was arrested and charged with obstructing a roadway, DUI impaired to the slightest degree, DUI blood alcohol content above .08 and failure to obey a police officer. Police said he fell asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle while…