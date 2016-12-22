The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Ex-Cards WR Floyd’s blood alcohol registered .217

Reuters
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd, claimed by the New England Patriots off waivers this week, had a blood-alcohol level of.217 when he was arrested on Dec. 12, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department said Wednesday.

Floyd was arrested and charged with obstructing a roadway, DUI impaired to the slightest degree, DUI blood alcohol content above .08 and failure to obey a police officer. Police said he fell asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle while…

