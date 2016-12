Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:14AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY.

Today Hi30 ° Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight Lo21 ° Snow

Friday Hi30 ° Snow

Friday Night Lo24 ° Chance Snow

Saturday Hi29 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night Lo16 ° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day Hi24 ° Sunny

Sunday Night Lo11 ° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Hi21 ° Partly Sunny