The Wenatchee World

Weather:

22°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Former Flint officials charged

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan prosecutors on Tuesday charged four former government officials in Flint, including two city emergency managers, with conspiring to violate safety rules in connection with the city’s water crisis that exposed residents to dangerous levels of lead.

Former state-appointed emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose and former city employees Howard Croft, a public works superintendent, and Daugherty Johnson, a utilities manager, were the latest to be charged in the case, Attorney General Bill Schuette said.

The…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 