Freshman Collins scores 21 points off the bench, Zags rout Coyotes

Freshman forward Zach Collins made all nine of his field goals, leading hot-shooting Gonzaga to a 102-65 victory over visiting South Dakota on Wednesday in Spokane, Wash., in their last non-conference game of the season.

The No. 7 Bulldogs (12-0), who shot 53.4 percent from the field, equalled their best start in program history. The 1944-45 team also had 12 wins to begin the season. The start is the best for the Bulldogs since they joined the NCAA in 1958-59.