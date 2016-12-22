The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Freshman Collins scores 21 points off the bench, Zags rout Coyotes

Reuters
College Sports
Freshman forward Zach Collins made all nine of his field goals, leading hot-shooting Gonzaga to a 102-65 victory over visiting South Dakota on Wednesday in Spokane, Wash., in their last non-conference game of the season.

The No. 7 Bulldogs (12-0), who shot 53.4 percent from the field, equalled their best start in program history. The 1944-45 team also had 12 wins to begin the season. The start is the best for the Bulldogs since they joined the NCAA in 1958-59.

