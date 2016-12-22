Fruit company faces fine for illegal burning in Royal City

ROYAL CITY — A Yakima fruit company faces a $24,000 fine for illegal burning at a company orchard near Royal City.

The state Department of Ecology said Wednesday that the Washington Fruit & Produce Company violated several air quality rules and put the community’s health at risk by burning tree branches and roots without a permit on days burning wasn’t allowed at their facility, known as the Tyee Ranch.

A DOE inspector also found metal, treated posts and plastic irrigation supplies in the burn piles, said an agency press release. Those items should never be burned, the release stated.

“Burning large piles like this requires a permit to ensure that the activity is conducted in a way that protects people and the environment,” said the DOE press release. “Smoke from outdoor burning contains fine particles that can easily get into people’s lungs, causing heart and breathing problems.”

Responding to a complaint, the DOE inspector visited the ranch and witnessed the illegal fire. Ranch staff reported they also burned on two occasions prior to the inspector’s visit.

Washington Fruit & Produce can appeal the penalty to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board within 30 days.