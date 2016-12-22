Fruit company faces fine for illegal burning in Royal City

The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

by Mike Irwin
ROYAL CITY — A Yakima fruit company faces a $24,000 fine for illegal burning at a company orchard near Royal City.

The state Department of Ecology said Wednesday that the Washington Fruit & Produce Company violated several air quality rules and put the community’s health at risk by burning tree branches and roots without a permit on days burning wasn’t allowed at their facility, known as the Tyee Ranch.

A DOE inspector also found metal, treated posts and plastic irrigation supplies in the burn piles, said an agency press release. Those items should never be burned, the release stated.

Burning large piles like this requires a permit to ensure that the activity is conducted in a way that protects people and the environment,” said the DOE press release. “Smoke from outdoor burning contains fine particles that can easily get into people’s lungs, causing heart and breathing problems.”

Responding to a complaint, the DOE inspector visited the ranch and witnessed the illegal fire. Ranch staff reported they also burned on two occasions prior to the inspector’s visit.

Washington Fruit & Produce can appeal the penalty to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board within 30 days.

Reach Mike Irwin at 509-665-1179 or .

