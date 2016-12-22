The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Hatchery narrowly avoids icy disaster

by Pete O'Cain
Outdoors
ENTIAT — Ice flowing down the Entiat River clogged raceways at the Entiat National Fish Hatchery on Sunday, threatening almost a half million salmon.

An usually large amount of ice jammed key components of the hatchery’s intake system, putting 460,000 salmon at risk.

“We had the potential to lose all of them because, of course, without adequate oxygen they suffocate,” said hatchery spokeswoman Julia Pinnix. Once waterflow is lost, crews have about 60 to 90 minutes to restore flow before…

