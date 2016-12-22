Hatchery narrowly avoids icy disaster

ENTIAT — Ice flowing down the Entiat River clogged raceways at the Entiat National Fish Hatchery on Sunday, threatening almost a half million salmon.

An usually large amount of ice jammed key components of the hatchery’s intake system, putting 460,000 salmon at risk.

“We had the potential to lose all of them because, of course, without adequate oxygen they suffocate,” said hatchery spokeswoman Julia Pinnix. Once waterflow is lost, crews have about 60 to 90 minutes to restore flow before…