Homicide being investigated in Grant County

by Dee Riggs
Public Safety
VANTAGE — Grant County sheriff’s detectives were investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon about eight miles north of the Vantage Bridge.

Detectives were called to the scene about 12:45 p.m. after a woman reported finding a body along the Old Vantage Highway about a mile and a half west of Silica Road, said Kyle Foreman, a sheriff’s office spokesman. The Old Vantage Highway leads to a popular boating and basalt rock climbing area.

The body had been subjected to “obvious homicidal violence,” Foreman said. He said he did not think there had been any attempt to cover up the body.

The body had not been identified as of late Thursday afternoon. Foreman said he did not know if it was a man or a woman.

Detectives were calling for lights so they could continue working the scene after dark, Foreman said.  

Reach Dee Riggs at 509-664-7147 or .

Advertisements

 