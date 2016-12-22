The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

New salt brine facility should help keep streets clear

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — An on-site salt brine facility will help crews keep snow off Wenatchee streets, city officials say.

The city recently purchased a $70,000 automated brine maker that allows Public Works to have 13,000 gallons of brine ready at any time.

“Well, the nice thing about this is we can be proactive rather than (reactive),” said Matt Leonard, public works director. He said that the city has just 10 vehicles to apply the brine to 115 miles of streets. “...…

