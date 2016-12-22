New salt brine facility should help keep streets clear

WENATCHEE — An on-site salt brine facility will help crews keep snow off Wenatchee streets, city officials say.

The city recently purchased a $70,000 automated brine maker that allows Public Works to have 13,000 gallons of brine ready at any time.

“Well, the nice thing about this is we can be proactive rather than (reactive),” said Matt Leonard, public works director. He said that the city has just 10 vehicles to apply the brine to 115 miles of streets. “...…