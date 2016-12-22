The Wenatchee World

Weather:

21°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

No headline

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for Christmas:

Banks: Most banks will be closed Monday.

Buses: Grant County Transit buses will not run Saturday or Sunday.

Garbage service: Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee will run regular collection routes Sunday.

Government offices: Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday. Driver and vehicle licensing offices will be closed Monday.

Library: The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee public libraries will be closed Friday through Monday.

Medical facilities: Wenatchee Valley…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 