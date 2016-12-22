Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for Christmas:

Banks: Most banks will be closed Monday.

Buses: Grant County Transit buses will not run Saturday or Sunday.

Garbage service: Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee will run regular collection routes Sunday.

Government offices: Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday. Driver and vehicle licensing offices will be closed Monday.

Library: The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee public libraries will be closed Friday through Monday.

Medical facilities: Wenatchee Valley…