The Wenatchee World

Weather:

22°

Forecast

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Old news | Downtown Wenatchee shuttle in 1969

by By Linda Barta World librarian
100 years ago — 1916

♦ Members of the Past Noble Grand Circle held a business meeting Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. S.A. Ewing. A brief social time was held following the meeting. Among those present were Mrs. C.G. Hall, Mrs. Allison Barry, Mrs. Frank Reeves and Mrs. S.B. Jessup.

♦ The Wenatchee YMCA’s White Elephant Campaign opens with a banquet of workers and businessmen tonight. Wellington Pegg will be toastmaster for the occasion. D.A. Shiner, chairman of the businessmen’s committee,…

