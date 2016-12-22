Old news | Downtown Wenatchee shuttle in 1969

100 years ago — 1916

♦ Members of the Past Noble Grand Circle held a business meeting Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. S.A. Ewing. A brief social time was held following the meeting. Among those present were Mrs. C.G. Hall, Mrs. Allison Barry, Mrs. Frank Reeves and Mrs. S.B. Jessup.

♦ The Wenatchee YMCA’s White Elephant Campaign opens with a banquet of workers and businessmen tonight. Wellington Pegg will be toastmaster for the occasion. D.A. Shiner, chairman of the businessmen’s committee,…