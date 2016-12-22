The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 9:55PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Prep basketball Thursday: Lisson erupts from deep to lead Eastmont boys basketball team over Lynnwood at Town Toyota Center

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Anthony Lisson has been red hot recently for the Eastmont basketball team. His stellar scoring stretch continued Thursday.

Lisson poured in a game-high 26 points, including 17 in the third quarter as the Wildcats turned a halftime deficit into a 12-point lead in a 66-56 victory over Lynnwood in the NCW Basketball Showcase at Town Toyota Center.

“My teammates are setting me up,” Lisson said. “Our chemistry is coming together more which is giving me more opportunities to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 