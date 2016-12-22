Prep basketball Thursday: Lisson erupts from deep to lead Eastmont boys basketball team over Lynnwood at Town Toyota Center

WENATCHEE — Anthony Lisson has been red hot recently for the Eastmont basketball team. His stellar scoring stretch continued Thursday.

Lisson poured in a game-high 26 points, including 17 in the third quarter as the Wildcats turned a halftime deficit into a 12-point lead in a 66-56 victory over Lynnwood in the NCW Basketball Showcase at Town Toyota Center.

“My teammates are setting me up,” Lisson said. “Our chemistry is coming together more which is giving me more opportunities to…