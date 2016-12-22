Prep wrestling Thursday: Wenatchee bounces back to finish 2-2 at Best of the West; Quincy bests East Valley, Cascade

PASCO — The Wenatchee Panthers wrestling team competed in the dual meet portion of the Best of the West tournament in Pasco on Wednesday, finishing with a 2-2 record. After opening the day with losses against Pasco and Evergreen, the Panthers roared back to win convincingly against Richland before defeating Clarkston in a nail-biter to conclude the tournament.

“It was as good as we’ve ever done on a bad day,” Wenatchee coach Ed Valdez said. “Richland was in our league…