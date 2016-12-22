The Wenatchee World

Weather:

21°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo23° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi25° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

Programs to highlight hort trends, practices, pests, diseases and more

by Mike Irwin
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Fruit growers, put on your thinking caps. Coming soon are plenty of opportunities to learn about the latest in horticulture, including soils, pests, diseases, weeds and other topics and trends.

Six programs hosted by Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension will be held in January and February in Central Washington. The gatherings are sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association and the Okanogan Horticultural Association. 

The six programs are:

  • Chelan Horticultural Meeting, 9 a.m.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 