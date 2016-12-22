The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Sherman thrives on edge, but went too far this time

by By Larry StoneThe Seattle Times
Richard Sherman had a chance to put his sideline outburst against the Rams far in the distance. In fact, Pete Carroll had dropped a couple of hints Friday, after meeting with the cornerback, that Sherman was ready to backpedal a bit the next time he met the media.

That next time was Tuesday during Sherman’s weekly news conference. But instead of putting the incident behind him with a few well-chosen words of contrition, Sherman punted it right back into the…

