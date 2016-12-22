Students can soon apply for Community Foundation scholarships

WENATCHEE — Students, get your pencils ready. The time to apply for local scholarships has arrived.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington announced Tuesday that the application period for its scholarship program will run from Jan. 1 to March 1.

The foundation manages over 90 scholarship funds with varying criteria. Many of the scholarships seek to support students with the greatest financial needs.

Students can preview available scholarships now by using the online Scholarship Guide. Scholarships can be sorted…