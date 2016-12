Dear Abby: I am writing regarding my almost 13-year-old daughter. She’s a sweet girl but lately has been involved in a lot of drama. Recently my husband and I saw what we believe to be two hickeys on her neck, one on each side. She has denied, denied, denied it, but we know what we know.

I’m worried because a few months ago she was called into her counselor’s office for “roasting.” She was asked to roast two specific girls,…