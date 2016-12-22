UW men take care of Cal Poly

The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:10AM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

This Afternoon

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Friday

Hi30° Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi29° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi24° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo11° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi21° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

SEATTLE — David Crisp had 21 points and eight rebounds for Washington, which used a big second-half surge to beat visiting Cal Poly 77-61 on Tuesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points for Washington (6-5). Markelle Fultz added 14 points. Noah Dickerson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ridge Shipley had 14 points and six assists for Cal Poly (5-7). Kyle Toth and Donovan Fields scored 13 points apiece.

Washington outscored Cal Poly 5-0…

