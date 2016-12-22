UW men take care of Cal Poly

SEATTLE — David Crisp had 21 points and eight rebounds for Washington, which used a big second-half surge to beat visiting Cal Poly 77-61 on Tuesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points for Washington (6-5). Markelle Fultz added 14 points. Noah Dickerson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ridge Shipley had 14 points and six assists for Cal Poly (5-7). Kyle Toth and Donovan Fields scored 13 points apiece.

Washington outscored Cal Poly 5-0…