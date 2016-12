Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:22PM PST until December 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE,

Tonight Lo23 ° Snow

Friday Hi30 ° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night Lo24 ° Snow Likely

Saturday Hi34 ° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night Lo13 ° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day Hi25 ° Sunny

Sunday Night Lo11 ° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Hi21 ° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night Lo20 ° Snow Likely