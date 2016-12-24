The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi26° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo15° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo23° Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Gush or dribble? Basin water demands will shift with the climate, says state forecast

by Mike Irwin
Outdoors, Business
NCW — Any way you look at it, change is coming to Columbia Basin water supplies and demands. So users had best be ready.

Wetter winters and drier summers — along with a handful of other climate-change factors — will likely force increased water storage over the next 20 years to irrigate crops and supply cities across the region, says a long-term supply forecast issued Thursday by the Office of Columbia River (OCR), a division of the state Department of…

