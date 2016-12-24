Gush or dribble? Basin water demands will shift with the climate, says state forecast

NCW — Any way you look at it, change is coming to Columbia Basin water supplies and demands. So users had best be ready.

Wetter winters and drier summers — along with a handful of other climate-change factors — will likely force increased water storage over the next 20 years to irrigate crops and supply cities across the region, says a long-term supply forecast issued Thursday by the Office of Columbia River (OCR), a division of the state Department of…