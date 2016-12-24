Hunt family re-indicted on firearms charges

SPOKANE — Federal firearms charges were reinstated Tuesday against former Douglas County Commissioner Mary Hunt and three members of her family.

Federal prosecutors brought 16 total new counts against Hunt, 71, her husband Terry, 72, and sons Russell, 52, and Derek, 46. All four are charged with conspiracy and dealing firearms without a license, plus multiple counts of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm.

The new charges accuse the Hunts of illegally acquiring weapons through a third-party buyer to then sell them at a Nevada gun show; selling multiple firearms between 2011 and 2015 without a required Federal Firearms License; and making false statements on paperwork involved in buying 33 firearms from dealers in Wenatchee and Spokane.

The Hunts were originally charged in June with one count of conspiracy to deal in firearms without a federal license, stemming from unlicensed sales of six handguns, but that case was dismissed last month when prosecutors told a judge they planned to bring a more detailed indictment.

The conspiracy charge is renewed in the new indictment. Terry Hunt is also accused of using a third-party buyer to acquire 12 new handguns from an Olympia dealer in 2012 and 2013, for the purpose of reselling them at the Reno Gun Show in Nevada, which takes place three times annually.

According to the indictment, Hunt did so even after being told by ATF agents in April 2012 that he could not sell firearms at the gun show without a Federal Firearms License. “One or more of the defendants” traveled to the Reno Gun Show to sell weapons 10 times from 2012 to 2015, prosecutors said.

The indictment specifically accuses Mary Hunt of making false written statements in 10 firearms purchases, Derek and Terry Hunt in nine purchases each and Russell Hunt in six.

The “false statements” charges may stem from answers given on a Firearms Transaction Record, a form required by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for any weapons purchase.

The Hunts have not been assigned a court date on the new charges, the most serious of which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and up to $250,000 in fines.