Midwest mom’s Christmas gift leads to finding daughter’s Richland twin

by By Wendy CulverwellTri-City Herald
A Wisconsin mother's search for a Christmas gift for her adopted daughter has taken an unexpected Tri-City twist.

Jennifer Doering of Wassau wanted to give her 10-year-old daughter a copy of her "Finding Ad."

That's the advertisement that under Chinese law publishes after a child is "found" and placed in an orphanage as an infant.

Doering said her husband, Tom, spent hours scouring Ancestry.com for their daughter Audrey's family history.

Audrey hadn't expressed strong interest in her own roots, but…

Advertisements

 