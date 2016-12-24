The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi26° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo15° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo23° Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Okanogan burn ban extended to Tuesday

by Pete O'Cain
OKANOGAN —  Okanogan County’s burn ban has been extended through noon Dec. 27. A 48-hour Stage 1 burn ban was put into effect Thursday, but air quality isn’t expected to make considerable impovement.

“Unfortunately, light winds won’t be enough to flush out pollution in valleys over the holiday weekend,” said Ranil Dhammapala, atmospheric scientist with the state Deparment of Ecology. “We will see fluctuating readings between ‘moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups’ through Tuesday.”

The ban prohibits outdoor burning, including…

