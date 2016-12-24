Okanogan burn ban extended to Tuesday

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County’s burn ban has been extended through noon Dec. 27. A 48-hour Stage 1 burn ban was put into effect Thursday, but air quality isn’t expected to make considerable impovement.

“Unfortunately, light winds won’t be enough to flush out pollution in valleys over the holiday weekend,” said Ranil Dhammapala, atmospheric scientist with the state Deparment of Ecology. “We will see fluctuating readings between ‘moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups’ through Tuesday.”

The ban prohibits outdoor burning, including…