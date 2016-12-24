Police: Partygoer assaults fellow guests at gathering

WENATCHEE — A call from a holiday party led Wenatchee police to arrest an East Wenatchee man late Thursday on five counts of assault.

Paul Madaleno Torres, 26, is suspected of assaulting "several other people at the party, including somebody from his family," said Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn.

The incident was reported at 11:26 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. It was initially described as a large fight involving many of the partygoers, Hahn…