The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi26° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo15° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo23° Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Police: Partygoer assaults fellow guests at gathering

by Jefferson Robbins
Business, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A call from a holiday party led Wenatchee police to arrest an East Wenatchee man late Thursday on five counts of assault.

Paul Madaleno Torres, 26, is suspected of assaulting "several other people at the party, including somebody from his family," said Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn.

The incident was reported at 11:26 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. It was initially described as a large fight involving many of the partygoers, Hahn…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 