The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi26° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo15° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo23° Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Prep Friday: Wenatchee girls basketball team stumbles against Camas

by Chris Danko
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee girls basketball team couldn’t put much together offensively Friday at the Town Toyota Center on the final day of the NCW Basketball Showcase, losing to Camas 43-30. 

In contrast to the explosive starts the Panthers have grown accustomed to this season, Wenatchee struggled offensively in the first quarter Friday, although the Panthers kept themselves in the game with their defense.

“They play a really aggressive defense,” Wenatchee coach Pat Loftus said. “They got right in the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 