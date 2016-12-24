The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Partly Cloudy

Christmas Day

Hi26° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo15° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi26° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo23° Snow

Tuesday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Santa rides along

by By Tricia CookFor The World
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

This past Tuesday, children in Fancher Heights were treated to some Ho Ho Ho during Waste Management’s trip through their neighborhood.

David Church, a six-year veteran of Waste Management, donned a crimson Santa suit and a great big smile — rosy cheeks and all — while running his eastside route. Church’s boss, Cat Allen, had asked if he would be up for the jolly task.

Church’s immediate response was, “That sounds like fun!” 

Church has come to know many of the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 