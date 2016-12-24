Santa rides along

This past Tuesday, children in Fancher Heights were treated to some Ho Ho Ho during Waste Management’s trip through their neighborhood.

David Church, a six-year veteran of Waste Management, donned a crimson Santa suit and a great big smile — rosy cheeks and all — while running his eastside route. Church’s boss, Cat Allen, had asked if he would be up for the jolly task.

Church’s immediate response was, “That sounds like fun!”

Church has come to know many of the…