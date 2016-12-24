Young duet in Christmas spirit

Sisters Isabel, 10, left, and Caroline Menna, 8, Leavenworth, calling themselves The Balsam Roots, perform at Pybus Public Market Wednesday night playing Christmas carols. The market often brings in local talent to entertain the diners and shoppers. Until a year ago, Isabel also played the violin but switched to the cello so the two could play duets. They collected $120 that they donated to Lunch4Break, a program that helps Upper Valley children with food when school isn't in session.