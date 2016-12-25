Constance “Connie” Marie Milne

Cashmere, WA

On December 19, 2016, Constance “Connie” Marie Milne passed away peacefully at

Central Washington Hospital. While we will miss her tremendously, we celebrate

with her as we know she is finally reunited with her beloved husband, Whitey,

and dog, Muff. Connie was a fighter. She had many hard life obstacles to

overcome, and she did her very best to love all those around her, in spite of

her own adverse life events. She passed away knowing that she was surrounded

with the love she had always sought after.

Connie was born on October 18, 1930, in Wenatchee, WA, to Leonard Brender and

Georgia McCann. She spent her childhood moving between her parents’ homes in

the Queen Anne District, Seattle and Dryden. In 1948, Connie married her long-

time love, James Alan “Whitey” Milne. From 1949-1952, Connie and Whitey had

two sons: Alan and Gregg, while Whitey attended college at Central Washington

University. They then moved to Quincy, WA, where they resided for eight years,

and then to Harrington for another three years. It was during their time in

Harrington that they welcomed another son, Brent. In 1965, Connie and Whitey

moved to Cashmere, WA, where they resided for more than 50 years. The light of

Connie’s life was her three boys, her beloved husband, her many dogs, and her

many grandchildren.

Connie is survived by two sisters: Beverly Smigaj of Moses Lake, WA, and Beth

Morrow of Glendale, CA; two sons: Gregg Milne and wife, Claudia, of Cashmere,

WA, and Brent Milne and wife, Dawn, of Entiat, WA; seven grandchildren:

Danielle, Allison, Stacy, Chad, Ashley, Adam and Shae; ten great-

grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by

her husband, Whitey; her son, Alan; both her parents; and her brother, Leonard

‘Lenny’ Brender.

Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest book at

jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral

Home, Wenatchee, WA.