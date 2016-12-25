Constance “Connie” Marie Milne
Constance “Connie” Marie Milne
Cashmere, WA
On December 19, 2016, Constance “Connie” Marie Milne passed away peacefully at
Central Washington Hospital. While we will miss her tremendously, we celebrate
with her as we know she is finally reunited with her beloved husband, Whitey,
and dog, Muff. Connie was a fighter. She had many hard life obstacles to
overcome, and she did her very best to love all those around her, in spite of
her own adverse life events. She passed away knowing that she was surrounded
with the love she had always sought after.
Connie was born on October 18, 1930, in Wenatchee, WA, to Leonard Brender and
Georgia McCann. She spent her childhood moving between her parents’ homes in
the Queen Anne District, Seattle and Dryden. In 1948, Connie married her long-
time love, James Alan “Whitey” Milne. From 1949-1952, Connie and Whitey had
two sons: Alan and Gregg, while Whitey attended college at Central Washington
University. They then moved to Quincy, WA, where they resided for eight years,
and then to Harrington for another three years. It was during their time in
Harrington that they welcomed another son, Brent. In 1965, Connie and Whitey
moved to Cashmere, WA, where they resided for more than 50 years. The light of
Connie’s life was her three boys, her beloved husband, her many dogs, and her
many grandchildren.
Connie is survived by two sisters: Beverly Smigaj of Moses Lake, WA, and Beth
Morrow of Glendale, CA; two sons: Gregg Milne and wife, Claudia, of Cashmere,
WA, and Brent Milne and wife, Dawn, of Entiat, WA; seven grandchildren:
Danielle, Allison, Stacy, Chad, Ashley, Adam and Shae; ten great-
grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by
her husband, Whitey; her son, Alan; both her parents; and her brother, Leonard
‘Lenny’ Brender.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest book at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral
Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy