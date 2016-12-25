Donald James Quigley

Wenatchee, WA

(formerly of Manson, WA)

Donald James Quigley died December 13, 2016, in Wenatchee, WA. He was 84 years

old. Don Quigley was born in Sharon Hill, PA, on April 4, 1932. He joined the

Air Force in 1955, and married Sara Mullen on February 15, 1958. Don and Sara

spent some of their first years together stationed at Clark Air Base in the

Phillipines. He served as a fighter pilot and trainer during the Vietnam War.

His children have memories of watching the Bob Hope Christmas Show from

Vietnam and searching for their father on the small 13” TV in the living room

in Sharon Hill!

The children of Don and Sally were born at various locations in the United

States, as their father was stationed at different bases while in the

military. Gerard was born in Philadelphia; Daniel in Falmouth, MA, Joseph in

Portland, OR, Christopher in Outer Mongolia; and Mary in Boise, ID.

Donald Quigley eventually settled in Boise, ID, and he took up a position with

the Air National Guard. His wife, Sally, would take the kids outside to watch

their dad dip the wing of his delta fighter to say ‘hello’ as he took off from

the runway in Boise. He retired from the military, fully, in 1977.

In 1978, Don and Sally moved their family to Manson, WA, and moved into the

house next to their relatives, the Joe Mullen family, to keep an eye on their

shenanigans. It was a full-time job, but done with love.

Don took a position with Campbell’s Lodge as a night auditor and worked for

the Campbell family for the next 20 years, retiring in 1999. The retirement

party was so good that he signed on to work at Campbell’s again and re-retired

in 2006. He always cherished his time working at Campbell’s Resort.

He is survived by his wife, Sally, currently at Regency Wenatchee in

Wenatchee, WA; as well his sons: Gerard, Daniel, Joseph, and Christopher.

Don Quigley was a faithful member of Saint Francis de Sales Parish in Chelan,

WA, and attended each week until his nursing home relocated to Wenatchee

earlier this year.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Donald James Quigley at Saint Francis de

Sales Parish on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 11:00 a.m.; with a reception to

follow in the parish hall. A family rosary will be held the previous evening

at 7:00 p.m. at Saint Francis, also. All who remember Don and the family are

welcome to attend either or both events as we celebrate our father, and offer

his life up to God. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan,

WA.