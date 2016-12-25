Donald James Quigley
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Manson, WA)
Donald James Quigley died December 13, 2016, in Wenatchee, WA. He was 84 years
old. Don Quigley was born in Sharon Hill, PA, on April 4, 1932. He joined the
Air Force in 1955, and married Sara Mullen on February 15, 1958. Don and Sara
spent some of their first years together stationed at Clark Air Base in the
Phillipines. He served as a fighter pilot and trainer during the Vietnam War.
His children have memories of watching the Bob Hope Christmas Show from
Vietnam and searching for their father on the small 13” TV in the living room
in Sharon Hill!
The children of Don and Sally were born at various locations in the United
States, as their father was stationed at different bases while in the
military. Gerard was born in Philadelphia; Daniel in Falmouth, MA, Joseph in
Portland, OR, Christopher in Outer Mongolia; and Mary in Boise, ID.
Donald Quigley eventually settled in Boise, ID, and he took up a position with
the Air National Guard. His wife, Sally, would take the kids outside to watch
their dad dip the wing of his delta fighter to say ‘hello’ as he took off from
the runway in Boise. He retired from the military, fully, in 1977.
In 1978, Don and Sally moved their family to Manson, WA, and moved into the
house next to their relatives, the Joe Mullen family, to keep an eye on their
shenanigans. It was a full-time job, but done with love.
Don took a position with Campbell’s Lodge as a night auditor and worked for
the Campbell family for the next 20 years, retiring in 1999. The retirement
party was so good that he signed on to work at Campbell’s again and re-retired
in 2006. He always cherished his time working at Campbell’s Resort.
He is survived by his wife, Sally, currently at Regency Wenatchee in
Wenatchee, WA; as well his sons: Gerard, Daniel, Joseph, and Christopher.
Don Quigley was a faithful member of Saint Francis de Sales Parish in Chelan,
WA, and attended each week until his nursing home relocated to Wenatchee
earlier this year.
There will be a Funeral Mass for Donald James Quigley at Saint Francis de
Sales Parish on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 11:00 a.m.; with a reception to
follow in the parish hall. A family rosary will be held the previous evening
at 7:00 p.m. at Saint Francis, also. All who remember Don and the family are
welcome to attend either or both events as we celebrate our father, and offer
his life up to God. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan,
WA.
