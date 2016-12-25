In Remembrance of
In Remembrance of
Orlin W. Crawford
February 27, 1960 - December 27, 2011
We know that God is keeping you safe until we meet again. You are deeply
missed and never forgotten.
Love, your sisters
Lo15° Patchy Fog
Hi26° Patchy Fog then Snow Likely
Lo24° Snow Likely then Chance Snow
Hi35° Partly Sunny
Lo27° Partly Cloudy
Hi34° Mostly Sunny
Lo22° Slight Chance Snow
Hi28° Chance Snow
Lo23° Chance Snow
Hi34° Chance Snow
In Remembrance of
Orlin W. Crawford
February 27, 1960 - December 27, 2011
We know that God is keeping you safe until we meet again. You are deeply
missed and never forgotten.
Love, your sisters
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy